Irish Travel Agents Association announce dates for Annual Conference

The ITAA have announced that their Annual Conference will take place this year from the 6th until the 9th of October, reports Shauna McCrudden

Pat Dawson, CEO

The Irish Travel Agents Association Annual Conference is scheduled to take place from the 6th to the 9th of October 2022 in Huelva, in Andalusia, the southwest of Spain. Golf has been arranged for Wednesday, 5th October.

The ITAA Annual Conference provides travel industry professionals with many valuable opportunities to network and upskill, as well as learn more about the international travel trade. There are also plenty of activities and wonderful cultural experiences for delegates to enjoy throughout the duration of their visit.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, says, “The Annual Conference is a highlight of the travel trade and press calendars in Ireland. It provides the travel industry with an opportunity to meet with our colleagues from both home and abroad, as well as discover more about the city of Huelva. These events are essential for allowing the important partnership between Ireland, Huelva, Andalusia, and other Spanish regions to continue to grow at every level of tourism, culture and business.

“The Irish travel industry has been successfully remerging in the past year and we are very much looking forward to holding our conference to celebrate our delegates’ hard work and to experience the delights of Huelva. We will be posting regular updates in our ITAA newsletter and on our website over the coming weeks, so be sure to check for updated information.”

Ruben López-Pulido, Director of Tourism Office of Spain in Dublin, adds that they are delighted that the Conference will be in Spain this year, “We are very much looking forward to welcoming the Irish trade to Huelva. The province has much to offer the Irish people with magnificent natural scenery and unique character from its remarkable historical and cultural background.

“The province of Huelva, located on the border with Portugal, is known for its enchanting natural landscapes of golden beaches, caves, lagoons and sand dunes roamed by its unique wildlife. The churches, castles and museums reflect Huelva’s rich culture and history. It is highly regarded as a sustainable destination that offers good value to visitors.”

This year in Huelva, delegates will stay for three nights in the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido. They will have an opportunity to explore the local area visiting attractions like the caves of Aracena and the caravels docks. The conference is open to members of the travel trade – travel agents, affiliate partners and suppliers.

President of the ITAA, Paul Hackett, says, “The Annual Conference is a very important event for ITAA members. Spain has long been a favourite destination for Irish tourists, and it is essential that we continue to grow and nurture the special bond between the two countries.”

