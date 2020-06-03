Irish Travel Agents Association announces upcoming events for autumn 2020

There are a number of new dates for your diary including rescheduled events in line with COVID-19 safety measures, writes Shauna McCrudden

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, has announced provisional new dates for several events due to take place in autumn 2020. These include the rescheduling of events that were postponed following safety concerns after the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

I for one can’t wait until I can attend some great shows when it’s safe, so seeing actual dates listed for these rescheduled events means I have something to look forward to!

In March, the board of the ITAA made the decision to postpone this years’ annual Irish Travel Trade Show, sponsored by Andalucía Tourism and the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin and organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited. These two shows provide travel industry professionals with an opportunity to gain knowledge and exposure to new trends, products, and resources available for their travel agency and associated business.

It has now been rescheduled, with the first show due to take place in The Imperial Hotel, Co Cork on September 30th, and the second in Hotel Riu Plaza, the Gresham Hotel, Co Dublin on October 1st.

“We were very disappointed to have to postpone the sixth annual Irish Travel Trade Show in Dublin, and our first show in Cork,” says Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA. “However, this was a necessary measure in the interests of safeguarding our members, suppliers, and visitors.

“We are delighted to announce that these shows have been rescheduled and we are looking forward to welcoming professionals from all levels of the travel trade, with more exhibitors to meet and expand opportunities for up-skilling and networking across both events this autumn.”

Another popular event rescheduled for the autumn is the ITAA Annual Conference, which is taking place this year in Évora, Portugal from October 15th-18th. The Conference provides travel industry professionals with opportunities to liaise with fellow professionals, as well as the opportunity to learn more about the international travel trade along with entertainment, great food, and wonderful cultural experiences. The itinerary will include a special dinner for delegates on the day of the Conference, with a Gala Dinner on the final evening of the trip.

“These last few months have been incredibly stressful for the Irish travel industry,” says Pat. “Many businesses are under immense pressure due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the ITAA is delighted that we can schedule these important events in order to get out and see old familiar faces, and perhaps a few new ones.

“We have released these dates for your diary so that we will all have something to look forward to once COVID-19 has subsided.”

Mark your calendars now but as this is a fluid situation, there will be regular updates in the coming months, so be sure to check the ITAA newsletter and website for information.

Visit itaa.ie

