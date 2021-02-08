Irish Travel Agents Association to meet with Joint Committee on Transport and Communications

The Association will present the Committee with an update on airline refunds and support received by the Irish travel industry, reports Clodagh Dooley

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) will meet with The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks tomorrow, Tuesday 9th of February, to discuss a range of issues faced by the travel industry as a result of Covid-19 and related restrictions.

The ITAA will put forward a delegation of Pat Dawson, ITAA CEO, and Paul Hackett, ITAA Board Member and CEO of Click&Go, to present updates on the current situation with airline refunds and supports received by the travel industry since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to this meeting, an ITAA delegation led by CEO Pat Dawson and President Michael Doorley, will also meet with Minister of State Hildegard Naughton and Minister Eamon Ryan on Tuesday 16th February, in order to further discuss supports needed for travel agents in the coming months.

ITAA CEO Pat Dawson stated, “In a comment made on Prime Time last week, Taoiseach Mícheal Martin stated that the number of people travelling abroad has dropped significantly and noted that additional measures to reduce travel overall had caused it to collapse over the past few months. We are pleased to see that the Taoiseach is acknowledging the impacts of these restrictions on our industry, and we hope that this will lead to increased supports for our members.”

He continued, “We are working hard on behalf of our member travel agents to highlight the issues faced by our industry and come to an agreement on supports for Irish travel agents. Our industry is in a unique situation in which we have been forced to cease trading for an indefinite period of time due to the outbreak of Covid-19, yet we still have to pay rents and salaries and remain open, in order to provide day-to-day assistance to our customers. We have asked for these meetings with the Committee and Ministers in order to secure much-needed supports for our member travel agents.”

