Irish Travel Agents Association Welcome the Easing of Entry Requirements into the United States

The entry requirements had been one of the longest since the beginning of the pandemic

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has welcomed the lifting of COVID entry requirements for international travellers entering the USA. The easing of entry requirements for incoming travellers comes after one of the longest travel testing requirements since the beginning of COVID-19.

Previously, passengers travelling to the United States from Ireland were required to show a negative COVID-19 viral test or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they boarded their flight. Now, with the easing of restrictions, travellers will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status or citizenship.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, which represents Ireland’s travel Industry, bringing together over 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners, stated, “The easing of entry requirements into the United States is greatly welcomed throughout the travel industry. There is a big demand for US travel, especially for families travelling to visit family and friends that they have not seen since before the pandemic to destinations or to such destinations as Orlando or the west coast.

“With Dublin Airport and the Passport Office resolving issues from the pandemic coupled with the United States easing of entry requirements, all barriers for travelling to the US are more or less now gone. This is a very positive step.”

All passengers to the United States are still required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only limited exceptions apply to this requirement.

Those planning to travel are advised to monitor the websites of the US Embassy in Dublin and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further updates and to consult your travel provider to make sure your passport and other travel documents meet the requirements for travel to the US

Comments

comments