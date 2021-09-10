Irish Travel Industry Awards will take place next year!

The ITAA have stated that the event will go ahead in January 2022, reports Clodagh Dooley

Great news this morning, as the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has confirmed that the Irish Travel Industry Awards will take place on 27th January, 2022 in the historic Round Room of The Mansion House, Dublin.

Organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited, the event looks forward to welcoming travel and tourism professionals from around the world back to Dublin.

The Awards are designed to showcase excellence in the delivery of international travel services to both leisure and business customers travelling from Ireland. A key feature of the Awards programme is the series of ITAA Member Awards, which are judged by a panel of expert judges from the travel industry, and presented at the prestigious Gala Banquet in the Round Room at The Mansion House.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “We are very much looking forward to getting together with old friends and new acquaintances in The Mansion House next January. Events such as these are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to have their hard work recognised, celebrate their successes, and network with their fellow professionals from Ireland and abroad.”

Paul Hackett, ITAA President, stated, “We are delighted to be able to reschedule this event for January 2022 after such a difficult period for our industry. Naturally, we were very disappointed to have to postpone the 11th annual Irish Travel Industry Awards last year, however, as always, the welfare of our members, suppliers and customers is paramount, and in the interests of safeguarding these groups and others, we decided to delay these events until 2022 when the risk of Covid-19 will hopefully have passed.”

For more information on the awards event, visit irishtravelindustryawards.com

