The Irish Whiskey Museum Announces The Whiskey Lock-In Online Tastings

There’s a new live premium whiskey tasting that will take place every Friday night, writes Shauna McCrudden

I know we all miss being able to head down to the pub and enjoy a nice, quiet drink with our pals. But until this global pandemic is over, the chances of going back to normal openings in the near future are slim. So we have to make our own fun with a great night in!

That’s why it’s a big deal that The Irish Whiskey Museum has decided to launch a live whiskey tasting every Friday night from 8-9pm, starting from this Friday, 29th May. The Irish tourism and leisure industry has really been hit hard by the coronavirus, so events like these, hosted by a great Irish-owned company, are able to start breathing life back into it.

“Like so many businesses in this pandemic, tourism has been heavily hit and will take some time to recover,” says Nicola McDonnell, the Irish Whiskey Museum’s General Manager. “But there is still an appetite for fun things to do while we are in lockdown. What better way to spend a Friday evening at home than with a group of whiskey lovers who share your passion for all things Irish whiskey? We even deliver the whiskey to your doorstep!”

The Whiskey Lock-in events will be hosted by one of their leading specialists, who will give guests a brief insight into the fascinating way whiskey has weaved its way through Irish history. The experience is run on Zoom and is priced at €40 plus booking fees. It includes a 30-minute talk and a 30-minute tasting session of four premium whiskeys (changed regularly) dropped straight to your front door and an Irish Whiskey Museum branded VIP dram glass.

The line-up for the first week will be Powers Gold Pot Still, Irishman Single Malt, Connemara Aged Smokey, Knappogue 12 Pot still. And while currently, The Whiskey Lock-In experience is only available to people who live within the Dublin area, the plan is to launch nationwide soon.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at www.irishwhiskeymuseum.ie and are limited to 20 tickets, so it will sell out fast!

