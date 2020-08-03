ITAA announces rescheduled events for spring 2021

Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced a number of new dates for your diary, in line with Covid-19 safety guidelines, writes Shauna McCrudden

The ITAA, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, has announced that the Annual Irish Travel Trade Shows have been rescheduled, with the first show due to take place in The Imperial Hotel, Cork on 24th March 2021, and the second in Hotel Riu Plaza, The Gresham Dublin on 25th March. Both shows are important events in the travel trade calendar, providing travel professionals with an opportunity to gain knowledge and exposure to new trends, products and resources available for their business. Both events are sponsored by Andalucía Tourism and the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin, with trade show registration for the Dublin Show sponsored by Dublin Airport.

“We were very disappointed to have to postpone,” says Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, “however, this was a necessary measure in the interests of safeguarding our members, suppliers and customers. We are delighted to announce that these shows have been rescheduled to go ahead next March, as we are looking forward to seeing all of our partners again and making new connections too.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming professionals from all levels of the travel trade, with more exhibitors to meet and more opportunities for up-skilling and networking across both events next year.”

Another popular event scheduled for the Autumn is the ITAA Annual Conference, which is taking place this year in Évora, Portugal from 15th to 18th October. The conference will consist of three days in Évora, with an option for golfers to arrive early on 14th October. There will be a special dinner for delegates on the day of the Conference, with a Gala Dinner on the last evening of the trip.

“The Annual Conference provides us with an opportunity to meet up and share ideas and experiences in order to learn from each other,” says Pat. “We are very much looking forward to holding our conference in Évora and working to prepare a successful and enjoyable event for our delegates from all over the world.”

“These last few months have been incredibly stressful for the Irish travel industry, with many businesses under immense pressure due to travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The ITAA is delighted that we can reschedule these important events in order to meet up with familiar faces, and perhaps meet a few new ones. We are releasing these dates for your diary so that we will all have something to look forward to once COVID-19 has subsided, however as this is a fluid situation, these are provisional dates. There will be regular updates in the coming months, so be sure to check our ITAA newsletter and websites for updated information.”

