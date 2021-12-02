ITAA confirm Irish Travel Industry Awards scheduled for January 2023

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has confirmed that the next annual Irish Travel Industry Awards will be taking place in January 2023, reports Shauna McCrudden

Organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited, the next annual Irish Travel Industry Awards event will celebrate the achievements of the Irish Travel Industry for the coming year in January 2023 in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “We are looking forward to a revival of the Irish Travel Industry in 2022 after such a difficult period for our industry and look forward to celebrating with style in 2023. Events such as these are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to have their hard work recognised, celebrate their successes and network with their fellow professionals from Ireland and abroad.

“Naturally, we were very disappointed to have to postpone the 11th annual Irish Travel Industry Awards last year. However, as always, the welfare of our members, suppliers and customers is paramount. In the interests of safeguarding these groups and others, we decided to delay these events until 2023 when the risk of Covid will hopefully have passed.”

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions and organiser of the Awards on behalf of the ITAA, stated, ‘’While we are disappointed to have to postpone the Irish Travel Industry Awards once again due to Covid, we are delighted to be continuing our partnership with the Irish Travel Agents Association into 2023. We look forward to recognising the hard work of professionals throughout the industry when hopefully we will be able to celebrate this wonderful industry.’’

The Irish Travel Industry Awards are an initiative of the ITAA, with the support of Worldchoice and Travel Centres, and are organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited. The Awards are designed to showcase excellence in the delivery of international travel services to both leisure and business customers travelling from Ireland.

A key feature of the Awards programme is the series of ITAA Member Awards, which are judged by a panel of expert judges from the travel industry, and presented at the prestigious Gala Banquet in the Round Room at The Mansion House.

We can’t wait to celebrate the hard work of travel professionals throughout the industry when the Irish Travel Industry Awards takes place in January 2023!

