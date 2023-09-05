ITAA launch Irish Travel Industry Awards 2024

And MSC Cruises has been announced as the title sponsor, reports Clodagh Dooley

Maureen Ledwith (Business Exhibitions Ltd organisers of the Irish Travel Industry Awards), Suzanne Rowe (Head of Sales Ireland MSC Cruises) and Clare Dunne (CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association) pictured as MSC Cruises are confirmed as the headline sponsor at the Irish Travel Industry Awards 2024

The Irish Travel Industry Awards are one of the most anticipated events on the calendar for the Irish travel industry, and I had the honour of attending last year’s awards as a guest of Visit Malta. It’s always a pleasure to catch up with fellow travel professionals and celebrate excellence in the travel trade at the prestigious awards.

Today, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has confirmed MSC Cruises as the headline sponsor for the 2024 Irish Travel Industry Awards, which will take place at a Gala Banquet in the Round Room at The Mansion House, on 25th January 2024.

Winners of the awards are presented with the chance to boost their profile and reputation within and outside the industry. Last year’s awards crowned Cassidy Travel as ‘Travel Agent of the Year with over 10 employees’ whilst Travel Escapes was named as the ‘ITAA Travel Agency of the Year 2022 with under 10 employees’. Another big win was for Club Travel who won ‘ITAA Corporate Travel Agency of the Year’. The Irish travel trade is already eager to find out who will be awarded with this year’s title.

The Supplier Awards feature a number of categories across all areas of the travel industry including air travel, tour operators, cruise lines, agency support, tour operators, industry service providers, trade relations and destinations. The ITAA Member Awards highlight the contribution of ITAA travel agents to the Irish travel trade industry.

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA, commented, “The Irish Travel Industry Awards are always a highlight in the industry calendar for all within the trade. Not only is it a very exciting night of networking, but it is also a set aside time to award the hard work of our agents and suppliers over the year. I think it is essential that we show that ambition and dedication are extremely valued by the Association.”

She continued, “We are delighted to work with our title sponsor MSC Cruises once again. We have proven over the past few years that together we put on a great show.”

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, says “We are thrilled to sponsor such an important event. At MSC Cruises, we believe in honouring excellence and that is exactly what the Irish Travel Trade Awards does. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the ITAA.”

The awards are an initiative of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) and is organised on their behalf by Business Exhibitions Limited.

We at Travel Extra look forward to seeing who takes home awards at 2024’s event, and will keep you updated!

Visit this link to find out more: irishtravelindustryawards.com

