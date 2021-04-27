ITAA respond to closure of Joe Walsh Tours

Well-known travel agent Joe Walsh Tours announced it has ceased trading as a result of business downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports travel writer Clodagh Dooley

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has noted with regret that as of today, Tuesday 27th April 2021, Joe Walsh Tours has ceased trading.

Holidaymakers who have a holiday booking with Joe Walsh Tours and have concerns should contact the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR). As a licensed and bonded travel agent, customers may be eligible for a refund. Details on how to claim against the bond can be found on the CAR website (aviationreg.ie).

The Commission also operates a Refund Credit Note Scheme. Clients may be covered by this scheme if their holiday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and they have yet to receive a refund from Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “It is a sad day for the travel industry, as this long-established agent closes its doors. Joe Walsh Tours was established in 1961 and was one of Ireland’s leading travel companies through the decades, certainly one of the best known. Indeed many travel agents throughout the country learnt their trade with JWT before opening up their own travel agencies.”

“This closure highlights the difficulties the travel industry has been experiencing. The Irish Travel Agents Association calls on the Government to extend income support for travel agents into 2022, when the public is back travelling and holidaying again.”

He continued, “As a bonded travel agent, Joe Walsh Tours customers who booked travel commencing in Ireland may be eligible for a refund under the Commission’s consumer protection scheme. We advise anyone affected to contact CAR and complete a claim form.”

The original statement announcing the change in trade has been posted on the Commission for Aviation Regulation website and can be read at aviationreg.ie

