ITAA responds to Malta’s requirement for Digital COVID Certificates only

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has responded to the unfolding situation in Malta, where a number of Irish holidaymakers are facing quarantine despite being fully vaccinated, writes Shauna McCrudden

The ITAA has advised prospective holidaymakers to check the rules and regulations of their destination country before departure, and also to check in with their travel agent for the most up-to-date advice in international travel. This comes after authorities in Malta have accepted Digital Covid Certificates (DCCs), but do not recognise HSE vaccination cards. The ITAA has also advised travellers to book with a licensed travel agent, as this provides added consumer protection should any issues arise.

The Association recommends checking the following websites for updates in advance of travel:

The ITAA has stated that this situation is specific to Malta.

Paul Hackett, ITAA President, stated, “To the best of our knowledge, Malta is the only EU country that is refusing to accept HSE vaccine certificates. This is a situation that can be easily and quickly rectified, if the Government issues DCCs to all affected travellers. The DCC helpline is also under-resourced, which must be addressed as international travel continues to reopen.”

The Association is calling on the Government to liaise with Maltese authorities and issue Digital Covid Certificates to affected passengers immediately.

Pat Dawson, ITAA CEO, stated, “We are urging customers to carefully check the rules and regulations of their destination country before going on holiday. It’s also important to book with a licensed ITAA travel agent for the most up-to-date advice on travel and added consumer protection. If you are unsure about anything, contact your ITAA member travel agent who will assist you with any queries you may have.”

