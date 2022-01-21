ITAA welcomes new Ryanair schedule

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has welcomed the announcement of Ryanair expanding its operations to host the largest flight schedule recorded out of Dublin Airport, writes Shauna McCrudden

Ryanair has announced its new schedule, with over 900 flights weekly this summer. This brings a boost for the travel industry, as it makes its way through the pandemic.

The ITAA, which represents Ireland’s travel Industry, bringing together over 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners, has welcomed this announcement.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “Ryanair expanding their flight operations out of Dublin Airport is a great morale boost for the travel industry.

“The plan for an extensive increase in flights operating out of Ireland will not only provide encouragement for people to travel again, but will promote confidence across the entirety of the travel industry in Ireland.”

In total, Ryanair will run 900 flights a week to 120 destinations through the summer season, an increase of 22 routes compared with the summer of 2019. New destinations will include Madeira, Nuremberg, Nimes in France and Suceava in Romania, adding to popular holiday destinations like Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia and Portugal.

The recovery in traffic will result in the basing of a 33rd Ryanair aircraft in Dublin, which the airline says will result in the creation of 30 new roles.

The growth is driven in part by the Government-sponsored Recovery Travel Support Scheme, which is operated by the Dublin and Cork Dada Airport Operator. This €90 million funding scheme is provided to help Ireland rebuild vital international connectivity following the decimation caused by Covid-19 to the sector over the past two years.

Pat Dawson added, “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been some hesitancy concerning travel, especially on an international scale.

“I am confident that the development of this larger flight schedule will lead to a well-needed assurance for the industry to return to pre-Covid days.”

For more on the flights, visit ryanair.com and for more information on the ITAA, visit itaa.ie

Comments

comments