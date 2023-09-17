ITIC Conference programme Monday Sept 18 2023

09.15: Registrations

10.00: Conference opened by MC and Broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald

10.05: Opening address by ITIC Chair Elaina Fitzgerald Kane and launch of Vision 2030: An Industry Strategy for Tourism Growth

10.20: Minister Catherine Martin in discussion with Dearbhail

10:45: Broadcaster and personality Patrick Kielty discusses the transformative power of tourism as a force for good – speech and discussion with Dearbhail

11.30: Coffee break

12.00: Panel: Where is Irish tourism now? Dearbhail in discussion with Paul Kelly (Fáilte Ireland), Siobhan McManamy (Tourism Ireland), Jim Power (Economist) and Sean O’Driscoll (iNua Collection)

12.45: Special Recognition Award for tourism industry hero

13:00: Lunch

14.00: Panel: Can Irish tourism meet its sustainability responsibilities? Dearbhail in discussion with Anita Mendiratta (UNWTO), Rep TBC (AIB) and Geraldine Enright (Cliffs of Moher)

14.40: Video: How the Good Friday Agreement changed tourism on the island and lessons for the future

14.45: Dearbhail in discussion with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern

15.30: The Last Word: Dearbhail talks to ITIC CEO Eoghan O’Mara Walsh

15.40: Conference concludes

