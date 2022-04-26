Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan visited NYC & Company’s first in-person event last week, It’s Time for New York City

Kevin with Fred Dixon

What a pleasure it was last week to meet Tryphavana Cross of NYC & Company at the first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic. I also met Maureen Ledwith of Business Exhibitions Ltd who was excited to see so many attend the big day.

Kevin with Maureen Ledwith

And Fred Dixon, the organisation’s President and CEO, shared some exciting New York City updates.

“We are so pleased to be back in Ireland,” Fred told me, “reminding everyone of all the world-class tourism and attractions. And the unique neighbourhood experiences that make a visit to NYC so special.”

Fred is particularly looking forward to welcoming Irish visitors back to the city. “We missed you!” And he shared some good news. New York City is expected to recover almost 60% of Irish visitation this year and over 80% in 2023!

Fred Dixon speaking at It’s Time for New York City

Already the city has regained the top spot with the most hotel rooms booked in USA cities and Fred added that the buzz is back on the streets of the Big Apple.

Last month, the City launched a new campaign titled Get Local NYC, inspiring visitors to support small businesses and explore all five boroughs. While the main reason we were gathered was for the Irish launch It’s Time for New York City complete with a rousing Broadway rendition from one of its leading singers. This made the hairs stand up on the back of my head, as does the prospect of returning to this unique and vibrant city in the very near future! And I am sure I am not the only one longing to get back!

For more information, go to NYCGO.com

