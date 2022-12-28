James Villas in the UK launches ‘The Big Villa Sale’

You can save from €200 on 2023 villas, writes Clodagh Dooley

Villa Cangraita

James Villas, the UK’s leading villa holiday company, is offering savings of €200 or more in The Big Villa Sale, valid for bookings made before 31st January 2023, on holidays departing 1st May – 31st December 2023.

Inclusive of all school holidays, a family of four can book a two-bedroom villa in Lanzarote in July for just €1,160 (€290 per person), reduced from €1,385.

Villa Cangraita is within walking distance from the Rubicon Marina in Playa Blanca, and has a private heated pool and built-in barbeque on a pergola-covered terrace. Restaurants, bars and the beach are all nearby.

Price based on a 29th July 2023 arrival for seven nights. Holidays must be booked before 31st January 2023 and have a minimum seven-night stay, with a maximum duration of 28 nights.

Offer is subject to a minimum booking value (before discount) of €450, applies to new bookings only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Prices and availability are correct at the time of going to press.

Founded in 1984 and starting with just a single property, James Villas now has over 3,600 quality properties in some of the best holiday destinations around the world from the Mediterranean to the USA, beachside to countryside.

For more information or to book, visit www.jamesvillas.ie



Comments

comments