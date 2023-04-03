Job opening: Irish Travel Agents Association is recruiting for the position of CEO

Trending
With the announcement of Pat Dawson retiring, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is recruiting for the position of CEO

Founded in 1971, the ITAA represents Ireland’s travel agents and tour operators. And the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the most senior ranking executive position within ITAA, with overall responsibility for the implementation, management, and direction of the organisation.

To apply for the position of CEO at the ITAA, send a letter of application and your CV to the email address recruitment@canavanbyrne.ie 

Deadline for applications is Friday, 14th April.

A full job description can be viewed here.

