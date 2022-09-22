Join a ‘Hurloween Tour’ at Croke Park this Halloween!

Explore Irish games and ancient myths this Samhain with spirited guides at the GAA Museum, writes Clodagh Dooley

The GAA Museum at Croke Park will mark the ancient Irish festival of Samhain with ‘Hurloween Tours’ this Halloween.

Instead of ghouls, they will be talking goals, old Celtic traditions, and mythology to celebrate the origins of Ireland’s earliest festival.

From 29th October until 4th November, GAA-mad kids can enjoy a special tour of the famous stadium and the GAA Museum, where they will learn more about Ireland’s ancient sport, from the time of Setanta right up to the era of modern GAA stars like Cian Lynch!

A special ‘Warriors and Hurlers Workshop’ will capture imaginations, as younger visitors learn all about the story of Setanta. According to legend, this master hurler used his sliotar and camán to slay the hound of Chulainn and received the new name Cú Chulainn!

Every child on tour will receive a book telling the story of Setanta and other Irish legends, which is a perfect Halloween treat.

The tours also include a visit to some of the famous sporting venue’s best haunts including the players’ dressing rooms, and the interactive games zone, where you can test your own hurling and football skills and learn new ‘tricks’. There’s also an exciting opportunity to walk pitch side, where the spirited guides will teach you more about the history and skills of Ireland’s national games of hurling and camogie.

‘Hurloween Tours’ at Croke Park are ideal for families looking for seasonal fun rather than scares. This autumnal tour series is suitable for children aged between five and twelve, accompanied by an adult.

It takes place at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 14.30pm from Saturday, October 29th to Friday, November 4th.

A Family Ticket for two adults and two children is €50, and for two adults and three children is €58. Adult admission is €15, a child ticket is €11, student/senior is €13 and U3s are free of charge.

Tickets must be booked in advance online, and the visit will last approximately 90 minutes.

Both the GAA Museum and Stadium Tour are fully accessible for people with disabilities, and there are toilet and baby changing facilities on-site. If your little zombies are feeling peckish, head for the Blackthorn Café which is open daily serving hot lunches, sandwiches, pastries, snacks and more.

While there is no need to dress up to participate, little monsters are more than welcome to embrace the seasonal tradition and wear their costume. Photography is allowed, so have fun capturing family memories of their first ‘Hurloween’!

Visit crokepark.ie/halloween for more information or to book tickets

