Join RTÉ lyric fm’s Marty Whelan for a night at the opera in Tuscany

RTÉ lyric fm is teaming up with Travel Department for a very special programme. Listen in this August to hear ‘Marty in the Morning’ live from Tuscany, writes Clodagh Dooley

Travel Department, Ireland’s leading guided group holiday provider, is back this year with an exciting opera programme for 2022.

Join RTÉ lyric fm’s Marty Whelan for a night at the opera in the glorious surrounds of Tuscany and the Puccini Festival held annually during July and August, to celebrate the life and works of the famous Italian composer, Giacomo Puccini.

Together with Marty, you will enjoy a special open-air performance of Puccini’s greatest masterpiece, Tosca in Torre del Lago, on the banks of Lake Massaciuccoli, as part of this special Classic Tuscany holiday which departs 24th August 2022.

Marty Whelan will meet your group for a drinks’ reception and dinner in your hotel, before accompanying you to the Gran Teatro all’Aperto in Torre de Lago for a performance of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca. He will be there for a meet-and-greet and some photo opportunities, but above all, to share his passion and knowledge of the opera with fellow opera lovers.

First performed in 1900, Tosca is an Italian tragedy in three acts set in Rome during the time of the Napoleonic Wars and tells the story of a love triangle focusing on a strong female character.

Marty Whelan says, “My love affair with Puccini continues. We’re delighted to be back with Travel Department once again with ‘Marty in the Morning’ on RTÉ lyric fm, travelling this time to beautiful Tuscany. Here, we will enjoy a fantastic performance of Tosca in the beautiful Teatro all’Aperto – musical heaven on earth.”

Travel Department’s seven-night Opera Holiday with Marty comprises a Classic Tuscany Holiday including The Puccini Opera Festival in Torre Del Lago in August from €1,299pp.

It includes a guided walking tour of Florence, with its famous Piazza della Signoria, Ponte Vecchio and Duomo. And you will be able to perfect your opera knowledge, while visiting the Puccini Museum in Torre Del Lago before the sumptuous opera performance in the evening at the open-air theatre in Torre del Lago with Marty Whelan.

This holiday also comprises two full days to spend at your leisure in Montecatini and enjoy all that Tuscany has to offer at your own pace. Prices are per person and include flights, transfers, excursions, half-board 4-Star hotel accommodation, guided tours and your opera ticket.

‘Marty in the Morning’ is broadcast from 7am – 10am Monday to Friday on RTÉ lyric fm.

