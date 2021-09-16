Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Join the St Vincent and the Grenadines virtual roadshow!

Join the St Vincent and the Grenadines virtual roadshow!

0
By on Travel Trade News, Travelextras

St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority’s virtual roadshow will take place next week

Next Tuesday, 21st September, those in the travel industry can join the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority and its trade partners for an amazing interactive virtual roadshow. 

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is the national agency entrusted with the responsibility of promoting the country as a tourist destination, developing standards and regulating the quality of the local tourism service providers.

At the interactive virtual roadshow, attendees can experience the islands from the comfort of their home or office.

Along with lots of new developments to be unveiled and surprises at this convivial event, there’s also a fabulous grand prize to be won.

An event not to be missed!

To sign up for this event, click here: mailchi.mp/discoversvg/virtualroadshow-september2021

 

The following two tabs change content below.

Clodagh Dooley

READ  Continued development programme and completed projects elevate 5-Star Glenlo Abbey & Estate experience

Comments

comments

Related posts:

Irish Travel Industry Awards will take place next year! Owner of Doolin Ferry Co thanks Irish people for support during summer season Visit Portugal launch ‘The Road to Evora’ webinar series and the chance to win a place at the ITAA Conference in Portugal Continued development programme and completed projects elevate 5-Star Glenlo Abbey & Estate experience
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply