Join the St Vincent and the Grenadines virtual roadshow!

St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority’s virtual roadshow will take place next week

Next Tuesday, 21st September, those in the travel industry can join the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority and its trade partners for an amazing interactive virtual roadshow.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is the national agency entrusted with the responsibility of promoting the country as a tourist destination, developing standards and regulating the quality of the local tourism service providers.

At the interactive virtual roadshow, attendees can experience the islands from the comfort of their home or office.

Along with lots of new developments to be unveiled and surprises at this convivial event, there’s also a fabulous grand prize to be won.

An event not to be missed!

To sign up for this event, click here: mailchi.mp/discoversvg/virtualroadshow-september2021

