jump! innovation agency appointed by Fáilte Ireland to help further develop the country’s tourism offering

Innovation agency jump! innovation has won a global competitive pitch to support Fáilte Ireland in its mission to sustain and grow Ireland as a high-quality and competitive tourism destination, reports Clodagh Dooley

Newgrange, Co Meath

As brand strategy and innovation partner, jump! innovation, will work with Fáilte Ireland – Ireland’s National Tourism Development Authority – to further develop the tourism offering across the country.

This will include creating compelling new brand identities and propositions for tourism experiences, and identifying and developing new tourism opportunities in sectors including attractions, activities and festivals. Along with devising insight-led best practices to help Ireland’s tourism businesses, whether small or large, grow to new heights.

The partnership is for a minimum of three years.

Niall Tracey, Director of Marketing for Fáilte Ireland, says, “This is a significant appointment and involved an exhaustive tender process over a series of months. We chose to work with the jump! innovation team as their level of expertise, experience and passion for the industry really shone through.

“As the tourism sector globally finds its feet again, it is incredibly important that we find new and innovative ways of inspiring domestic and international visitors to spend their time discovering and enjoying all that Ireland has to offer.”

Paul Kelders, jump! Group CEO, says, “We believe this is one of the most important briefs in the strategy and innovation sector in recent years. It represents a strong statement of intent by the team at Fáilte Ireland, as they work to further enhance and futureproof the nation’s tourism sector through leading-edge practices, strategies and innovations, placing continuity, depth of knowledge and joined-up thinking at the heart of their growth plans for tourism in Ireland.

“This account really hits home for us, as an Irish agency, now with the chance to grow one of Ireland’s most important industries.

“Putting innovation, creativity and sound strategic thinking at the heart of Ireland’s tourism growth efforts will take businesses both small and large to new places with fresh possibilities; and that’s what everyone needs at this time.”

The Fáilte Ireland account win marks a period of sustained and continuing growth for jump! innovation and follows recent gains from PepsiCo; Heineken International; Red Bull Racing; Honda; Flutter; Jameson and Six Nations Rugby Ltd.

Visit jumpinnovates.com and for Ireland holiday inspiration, see DiscoverIreland.ie

