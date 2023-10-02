JWT extends tickets and packages deal with Leinster rugby

Leinster Rugby and JWT Travel have extended their partnership for the upcoming 2023/24 season in the BKT United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup. JWT, an Irish-owned company that has been providing bespoke travel and sports packages for over 60 years, has been working with Leinster Rugby since 2011.

As part of the partnership, JWT will continue to offer travel packages for Leinster Rugby supporters to follow the team across England, Europe, and South Africa. These packages include flights with the team, match tickets, and staying at the same hotel as the players, providing a unique experience for fans of all ages.

Eamon de Búrca, Commercial and Partnerships Manager with Leinster Rugby, expressed his excitement about the extended deal, emphasizing the importance of working with trusted partners like JWT who understand the supporters and the rugby landscape. Cormac Walsh, founder and Managing Director of JWT Sports, also expressed his pride in being chosen as the official travel partner and mentioned the great rugby tours coming up, including the Champions Cup and a tour of South Africa in April.

Overall, it’s great to see the continuation of this partnership, and both Leinster Rugby and JWT Travel are looking forward to the season ahead and welcoming supporters onto their tours.

Cormac Walsh of Concorde/Joe Walsh Tours, Aidan Coughlan of WTC and Ken Masterson of Skytours at the Aviva Stadium

