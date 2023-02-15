Travel Extra’s Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan speaks with Aileen Eglington Dublin South FM
On Dublin South FM’s Destination Anywhere show, Aileen Eglington talks to travel guru and Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan about all things travel including their ski trips together and Kevin’s recent Cambodia trip which you can read about here: http://www.travelextra.ie/heaven-and-hell-on-a-trip-to-cambodia/
Listen to the podcast below:
The following two tabs change content below.
Shauna McCrudden
Latest posts by Shauna McCrudden (see all)
- Kevin Flanagan – Destination Anywhere - February 15, 2023
- Visiting the latest 5-Star hotel in Bangkok - February 13, 2023
- AE Consulting to handle communications for Keith Prowse Attractions Ireland - February 9, 2023
- Emirates will be landing in Ireland this February with exciting career opportunities - February 1, 2023
- Visit the Holiday World Show 2023 in Dublin this weekend! - January 26, 2023