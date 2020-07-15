Kevin in the Canary Islands

As Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan ends his special press trip to the Canary Islands, he talks about his experiences

Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan attended a very special press trip to the Canary Islands, organised by the UNWTO and the Canary Islands – the first official trip of the UNWTO and the first press trip post the Covid-19 unlocking to the Canary Islands.

In this short video above, Kevin talks about the variety he’s found there, how quiet the area is, and how now might be the best time to visit.

