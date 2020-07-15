As Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan ends his special press trip to the Canary Islands, he talks about his experiences
Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan attended a very special press trip to the Canary Islands, organised by the UNWTO and the Canary Islands – the first official trip of the UNWTO and the first press trip post the Covid-19 unlocking to the Canary Islands.
In this short video above, Kevin talks about the variety he’s found there, how quiet the area is, and how now might be the best time to visit.
The following two tabs change content below.
Shauna McCrudden
Latest posts by Shauna McCrudden (see all)
- Blue Skies Ahead – Winner and Runners Up Announced! - July 15, 2020
- Kevin in the Canary Islands - July 15, 2020
- Shannon Group welcomes Aviation Taskforce report recommendations - July 13, 2020
- Visit Armagh puts adventure and experience at the heart of their new summer tourism campaign - July 11, 2020
- Emirates clears nearly 650,000 refund requests - July 6, 2020