Kids go FREE at EPIC for one week

Back to school is just around the corner, so why not make the most of the last week of the summer holidays by planning a fun day out for the whole family in Dublin’s Docklands?

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction three times in a row in the World Travel Awards, is offering free entry to children aged 16 and under, when accompanied by a paying adult from 22nd – 28th August 2022.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum was created to honour the Irish diaspora abroad and recognise the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide. By combining personal emigrant perspectives with social and cultural context, visitors can understand why a person left Ireland and the beliefs and heritage they brought with them.

Uncover the dramatic and inspiring stories of the Irish people who travelled the world, reliving some of their greatest achievements in music, literature, sport, politics, fashion, science and more.

There are interactive installations at EPIC. Whether swiping through the educational quizzes, dancing to Riverdance or listening to the whispering library, both kids and adults will be entertained throughout, all while bringing Irish stories to life.

EPIC is also offering two-for-one Thursday date nights throughout August. Just pop down to EPIC any Thursday night during August and get two adult tickets for the price of one. Grab a bite to eat in Urban Brewing, located in the CHQ Building, and make an evening of it! Offer applicable for tours after 5pm. Last entry at 6:45pm. Book online to ensure entry and to get the best price; walk-ins are also welcome.

