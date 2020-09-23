Kildare launches new autumn tourism campaign

Into Kildare has launched an innovative tourism campaign this autumn to attract new visitors to the county, reports Shauna McCrudden

The tourism industry has gone through a lot of changes since the COVID pandemic began. Which is exactly why Into Kildare are running their new campaign to kick-start tourism recovery in the region. The campaign will run across three themes; ‘Let’s Walk Kildare’; ‘Feast on the Tastes of Kildare’ and ‘Explore our Towns and Villages’. Each will promote and showcase the very best of what Kildare has to offer, from outdoor activities, food and dining, to the county’s historic towns and villages.

Commenting on the new campaign, Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare says, “We are delighted to be launching our autumn campaign. Tourism in Kildare has suffered recently due to the pandemic, but we have worked with Fáilte Ireland, our industry partners, and local businesses to devise a pro-active, sustainable promotional campaign that will recover tourism in the county, whilst adhering to HSE safety guidelines and bring Kildare to the forefront for staycations and breaks this autumn.”

She adds, “The themes of our campaign will ensure every tourism-related business in the county, from restaurants to outdoor attractions, will benefit from the promotional initiatives we have lined-up.”

‘Let’s Walk Kildare’ encourages local people and tourists to discover the many great walking trails, canal walks, parks and gardens that the county has. This element of the campaign is in direct response to the increased demand from tourists for outdoor activities since the pandemic, and the desire for increased health and fitness benefits.

The Curragh, Donadea Forest Park and the Bog of Allen are among the forest and park walks that will be part of the campaign. Kildare’s many canal walks will also be promoted, including Grand Canal Way and Royal Canal Greenway, which are some of the most scenic walkways the county has to offer.

‘Feast on the Tastes of Kildare’ is set to highlight the diverse variety of restaurants and outdoor dining options the county has to offer. Kildare offers old world charm at Kilkea Castle; award-winning restaurants like Aimsir; Gastropubs like Lock13 and the best of local produce at Burtown House and Gardens. One of Kildare’s best-loved attractions, the Japanese Gardens, also offers great food set in a colourful, outdoor setting.

Under the ‘Explore our Towns & Villages’ theme, the charm and heritage of Kildare’s towns and villages are highlighted. The campaign hopes to get visitors travelling the county and exploring places like the university town of Maynooth, or the smaller towns of Rathangan or Straffan.

The larger, more well-known towns are also part of the campaign. The heritage town of Athy on the River Barrow; Celbridge, home to the K Club Ireland’s Championship Golf Course; and Kildare Town which boasts the Irish National Stud, will be among the locations showcased as some best-loved towns and villages to explore this autumn.

It’s great to see more people enjoying what Ireland has to offer, and this campaign offers a glimpse into the world of Kildare.

For more information, visit intokildare.ie

