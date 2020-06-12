Kildare launches new campaign to ensure safe tourism reopening

Into Kildare’s new ‘We Care in Kildare’ campaign is aimed at reassuring the local community and visitors that businesses throughout the county have implemented adequate health and safety measures, writes Clodagh Dooley

I’m excited to start travelling around Ireland again once restrictions are lifted and I’ve made it my goal to visit as many Irish destinations as possible before the year is out. For many who are nervous about flying abroad in the near future, this is the perfect opportunity to embrace Ireland’s landscape and culture. And it’s wonderful to see the lengths the tourism industry is going to, to ensure visitors feel safe on their travels.

Into Kildare has just launched ‘We Care in Kildare’, a countywide initiative that will ensure the business community have actively implemented the highest standards of health and safety standards during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative will consist of a promotional campaign and a Health & Safety Charter that will target a range of businesses, from retailers to tourist attractions throughout the county.

The initiative came about after consultation with the hospitality and tourism network and stakeholders across the county. Following that, Into Kildare developed the ‘We Care in Kildare’ campaign to reassure visitors and give businesses the confidence in welcoming them back to the county.

Businesses that sign up for the initiative will each receive a promotional leaflet that can be displayed on their premises. This will demonstrate they are ‘Covid compliant’ in all aspects. In addition, it will offer advice to visitors on health and safety measures that need to be considered from ‘planning your visit’ to ‘your arrival’, as well as on the health and safety facilities in the building and the presence of trained staff in the business.

Commenting on the initiative, Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare, says; “As we reach Phase 2 of the unlocking of Covid restrictions, Into Kildare network of tourism and hospitality sector has been collaborating and developing strategies to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of the general public is paramount, particularly as we welcome back visitors to our county. Into Kildare has been working with our industry partners with the aim of reimagining and restructuring tourism and best practice in the industry.”

She continues, “We are urging businesses to sign-up, get involved and show how proactive our county can be in protecting others. We will be requesting that businesses sign a ‘self-declaration’, that they comply with all the points and adhere to HSE guidelines. We look forward to working together and demonstrating that ‘We Care in Kildare’ is a combined ethos that we all share.”

Welcoming the recent announcement from Fáilte Ireland, she added: “We are delighted that Fáilte Ireland has announced the eagerly awaited guidelines for the hospitality sector. These will act as a benchmark and offer a set of guidelines moving forward, and we look forward to working with our members to proactively implement them.”

Cathaoirleach, Suzanne Doyle, also welcomed the initiative; “We are delighted to see that Into Kildare are working with tourism partners and businesses in the community to ensure the safe return of visitors to our County. ‘We Care in Kildare’ is indicative of the compassion and spirit our hospitality industry has shown throughout this pandemic and we extend a huge thanks to Into Kildare for spearheading the campaign.”

