Kildare’s Kilkea Castle launches Virtual Conferencing service

Kilkea Castle Hotel has announced that it has partnered with Mavrix, to launch a state-of-the-art virtual conferencing service at the hotel’s conference centre, reports Clodagh Dooley

I miss the days that there were work events held in beautiful Irish hotels. And with the conference-and-meeting sector being hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are looking at new ways to host events over the next number of months.

Kilkea Castle in Co Kildare has just announced a partnership with Mavrix, the independent experiential agency, to introduce virtual conferencing in its new Conference Centre.

Suitable for conferences and meetings of all sizes, these online virtual events are a turnkey communication and engagement solution from Mavrix, with interactive applications in a virtual environment that transform regular meetings into unforgettable experiences.

The service can cater for all meeting types such as town halls, conferences, staff training, employee engagement and company updates, with a range of solutions available to suit all budgets and Covid-19 restrictions. Meeting attendees can join the events from the comfort of their own homes or offices.

The on-site technical team will be placed at a safe distance from meeting hosts and there will be a limited production crew. Set-up will have been completed in advance, and hosts need just arrive for rehearsals before the conference, minimising time-on-site and social interaction.

Key features of the Kilkea Castle studio include a 16ft x 10ft built-in screen, Panasonic 7000 Lumen Laser Vision Projector, the ability to transform the background into different virtual environments at the click of a switch, and the ability to host multiple participants on-stage remotely.

Kilkea Castle, just an hour’s drive from Dublin, opened its conference centre last year, complete with its own car park and private entrance. The centre is suitable for both large conferences and smaller, more intimate meetings, with a dedicated pre-conference area, and a number of breakout and syndicate rooms, all flooded with natural daylight and views of the rolling 180-acre estate.

Adrian Mooney, Director of Sales with Kilkea Castle says, “For us, this partnership yet again signifies that Kilkea Castle is at the forefront when it comes to catering for our corporate clients. It is important for us to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our clients and our partnership with Mavrix signifies this.”

