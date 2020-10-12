Kilkenny comes alive with acclaimed new animation  

To celebrate the new animation, ‘WolfWalkers Month’, there are a number of fun events planned throughout the county of Kilkenny, reports Shauna McCrudden

We love celebrating Irish accomplishments at Travel Extra! Which is why when we heard about the success of Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon’s latest animated feature, WolfWalkers, we knew we had to share this exciting venture. And it seems like Kilkenny Animated in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Kilkenny County Council are also celebrating as they have organised a series of outdoor and indoor exhibitions and events throughout the month.

‘WolfWalkers’ is an Academy Award-tipped animation set in Kilkenny in 1650. It features Kilkenny Castle, the old Market Cross and the streetscapes of medieval Kilkenny so beloved of visitors to the city to this day. The film is due for theatrical release in Ireland on October 30th and will stream on AppleTV+ later in the year to millions of subscribers!

Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council says, “Kilkenny is proud to have some of the most talented and creative people working in the arts and entertainment industry. Cartoon Saloon is a fine example of a local company that has demonstrated it can compete on an international level in animation production. We look forward to a month packed with great activities and a celebration of the wonderful ‘WolfWalkers’!”

The new ‘WolfWalkers Month’ brings a series of interactive, illustrated talks with some of WolfWalkers’ creatives; a series of fun walking tours tracing the movies’ locations; and one of the highlights of the month is the illumination of Kilkenny Castle with spectacular projections of characters from the film.

The Irish premiere of WolfWalkers had multiple screenings of the film across the weekend of the Kilkenny Animated festival. The month-long celebration will culminate with the opening of The WolfWalkers Exhibition hosted by the new Butler Gallery.

Andrew adds, “We would like to thank Fáilte Ireland for the support and endorsement of the initiative and helping us bring WolfWalkers to a public forum like this.”

Head of Ireland’s Ancient East at Fáilte Ireland, Brian O’Flynn adds, “Fáilte Ireland is delighted to support the WolfWalkers Month as an initiative of the Kilkenny Tourism recovery taskforce. We are confident that the innovative approach taken will offer a unique experience to the visitor and help the tourism and hospitality industry in a very challenging time.”

I, for one, can’t wait to see it!

For more information visit visitkilkenny.ie

