Kilkenny’s Mount Juliet launches newly refurbished Terrace at The Hound restaurant

Ciaran O Conluain and his wife, Maria, went to Mount Juliet Estate for the opening of their new terrace. They came away from their stay on the estate knowing there is so much to see and do that they will have to come back again

The Terrace at The Hound

Mount Juliet has just launched their newly refurbished Terrace at The Hound restaurant, located at Hunter’s Yard, Mount Juliet Estate. The 5-Star hotel and golf estate in Kilkenny is world-renowned for its golf facilities. Their Lady Helen restaurant has also held a coveted Michelin-Star for 10 years now. It’s safe to say Mount Juliet is one of the most respected and luxurious places to stay in Ireland and their new terrace is a fantastic addition.

The refurbishment works undertaken over the past couple of years have raised the reputation of the estate even further. The terrace was warm despite the rainy grey day we had and it overlooks the lush green fairways of their championship golf course and practice range. It’s a perfect setting for a relaxed, yet lavish, dining experience.

Ciaran and Maria enjoyed the launch of the newly refurbished Terrace at The Hound

Their delicious seasonal menu, created by Executive Chef Andy Nolan, showcases local produce. You can taste the freshness of the trout from Goatsbridge Rainbow Trout Farm which is just 3km from the estate. It is these local touches that keep people from all over the world coming back for more.

Slow-cooked Irish Hereford prime beef short rib

Of the main courses, our favourite was the slow-cooked Hereford prime beef short rib with sautéed forest mushrooms. It just melts in your mouth and the flavours were just perfect. The red wine from Montepulciano was a perfect match.

We started and finished the lunch with a glass of their exclusive house champagne by Piaff. It was absolutely delicious and really matched the quality of the surroundings. Their resident singer-songwriter Ross Kearley serenaded us throughout the day and when we finished dinner later that night, he was still playing in the Saddle Bar. Listening to him play while having a post- dinner cocktail was the perfect end to the evening.

General Manager Mark Dunne and Executive Chef Andy Nolan address the diners

General Manager Mark Dunne has an incredible passion for making every day better than the last for every guest that arrives. He explained to me how every facet of the property has improved in recent years and it didn’t sound like he was slowing down progress any time soon. Their swimming pool and leisure facilities are beautifully designed and are the perfect way to feel you have truly gotten a break away from everyday life.

One of the Executive rooms at Hunter’s Yard

The bedrooms really do fit the 5-Star billing. The dark burgundy and grey colour schemes as well as plush furnishings are very classy. They are only bettered by the views of the greenery on the vast estate from the bedroom balcony. If you like to make your friends on Instagram jealous, then you won’t be short of opportunities to take photos and videos of your surroundings. Sometimes, 4 and 5-Star hotels can feel like a bit of a let down in certain areas, but Mount Juliet Estate certainly is not one of those.

There is also plenty to see in the surrounding area, with the nearby Thomastown well worth a visit too. This medieval market town had beautiful winding streets and lovely artisan shops. A visit to the stunning Kilfane Glen and waterfall makes a lovely trip. The surrounding area is really a 5-Star location in itself.

We are already planning our next stay in Mount Juliet where we will try out the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and Michelin-starred Lady Helen restaurant. There is so much to do here, we felt we had unfinished business. Great memories await.

For more information on Mount Juliet Estate, go to mountjuliet.ie

