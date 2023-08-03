Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel announces appointment of new General Management Team

Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel has announced the appointment of a new general management team to steer the 4-Star property towards its ambitious future goals, reports Shauna McCrudden

L-R Mark Flynn and Niall Dunne pictured outside the Newpark Hotel Kilkenny. Photo: Ben Power

The new strategic appointments made at Newpark Hotel will see Niall Dunne, who previously held the role of Deputy Manager, and Mark Flynn, a highly experienced hospitality professional and member of the Flynn family, take up a shared general management role.

The third-generation family-run hotel, which is part of the Flynn Collection of hotels, has invested heavily in the property in recent years with refurbishments and upgrades to the value of €250,000, including a new look wedding ballroom and lobby, ensuring the look and feel of the hotel continues to stay fresh and luxurious.

They have also diversified their outdoor offering, utilising the extensive grounds to create extra amenities to enhance the guest experience including a wildlife farm, tree-top adventure playground, fairy trail and most recently, the addition of Jurassic Newpark dinosaur walk-through attraction.

Under the direction of the new management team, Newpark will continue its focus on service excellence associated with the Newpark Hotel and Flynn Hotel Collection, fostering a positive workplace culture within the hotel, supporting employment in the area, and using local suppliers and products where possible.

New management

Mark Flynn holds a Diploma in Hospitality Management from GMIT and an Honours Degree in Hospitality from Les Roches, Switzerland. He worked at the Intercontinental in Dublin as a Duty Manager before moving to Cork to the Imperial Hotel where he dedicated eight years in the role of Front Office Manager and then Deputy Manager.

Commenting on his appointment Mark said, “It is a huge privilege to be coming home to Kilkenny with the exciting prospect of overseeing both operations and long-term ambitions here at the Newpark Hotel. We have a fantastic team who always go the extra mile to exceed guest expectations, and on that foundation, we can build great things.”

Niall Dunne started out on his hospitality journey 23 years ago in Hayes’s Hotel in Thurles. He then moved on to start his hospitality training 21 years ago in the Newpark Hotel as part of their trainee management programme. Once completed, Niall went on to further studies in GMIT earning a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Catering management.

Commenting on his promotion, Niall said, “I am both delighted and proud to be trusted with leading Newpark into the future and to be part of creating the strategic vision for how that will unfold. I love being empowered to think creatively and am grateful to the owners for backing outside-of-the-box thinking and for being authentic in their commitments to sustainability and the #becausewecare ethos that is carried throughout all the Flynn Hotel Collection properties”.

Niall Dunne and Mark Flynn say they want to ‘exceed guest expectations and be innovative’ in their offering and they will continue to expand and improve the Jurassic Newpark dinosaur attraction on the hotel grounds and push forward the ongoing sustainability efforts at the hotel’.

Owner of the Newpark Hotel John Flynn said, “We are delighted to have Niall and Mark leading our team. They are both highly experienced and talented local men, as we continue to develop and grow our position as one of Ireland’s leading destination hotels.

“There is a strong sense that the hotel is being passed to safe hands. Niall Dunne has over 20 years of service working here at Newpark, and we value him highly as a dedicated and passionate manager. On a personal level, I am delighted that my son Mark Flynn is returning home to Kilkenny bringing his extensive experience, knowledge of the property and brand, along with passion for the family business, to the table. The future looks bright for the hotel under their shared leadership, and it is exciting to see what we can achieve as a team.”

For further information see newparkhotelkilkenny.com

