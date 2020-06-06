Killester Travel launch Six Nations packages for 2021

The packages can be booked now and deposit is refundable, should there be any Covid-19 restrictions near the time of travel, writes Clodagh Dooley

Before the coronavirus outbreak happened in Ireland, I was lucky enough to get to attend Ireland’s first Guinness Six Nations match of 2020, against Scotland in the Aviva. I was invited on behalf of the ITAA (Irish Travel Agents Association), alongside other travel journalists. Although I once worked behind a bar during Six Nations’ matches in the Principality Stadium (then known as Millenium Stadium) when I studied in Cardiff a few years ago, Ireland V Scotland was my first rugby match to actually watch live in a stadium. So I was very grateful to have experienced that before the nation went into lockdown and the 2020 Championship was no more.

I would definitely attend another match and I’ve just heard that sports travel specialists, Killester Travel, have launched their Six Nations 2021 packages. The packages are available for each of Ireland’s away fixtures to Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Rome, and you can secure your place today for a deposit of just €200pp.

The structure of next year’s rugby season is, of course, a hot topic right now and Killester Travel will adjust to any changes that arise. With the Covid-19 situation in mind, deposits are refundable if supporter restrictions prevent travellers from attending the match.

The packages are:

Feb 7th, 2021 – Wales V Ireland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Same day return from €350 plus tax

1 night – Saturday to Sunday from €535 plus tax

1 night – Sunday to Monday from €465 plus tax

2 night from €660 plus tax

Feb 27th, 2021 – Italy V Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

2 nights from €525 plus tax

3 nights – Thursday to Sunday from €595 plus tax

3 nights – Friday to Monday from €595 plus tax

March 14th, 2021 – Scotland V Ireland, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

2 night package from €595 plus tax

Packages include return flights, accommodation, airport transfers, and services of a Killester Travel rep. Match tickets available at extra cost.

Sounds like it’s time to get planning!

For more details on each package, visit www.rugbytravel.ie/ireland-rugby/6-nations-2021/

