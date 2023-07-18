Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen officially opens 12 new Lakeland Studios

The new luxurious Lakeland Studios bring the total investment in the leading 4-Star property’s self-catering collection to over £3m in the last two years, reports Clodagh Dooley

Pictured at the opening of Killyhevlin Hotel’s 12 new luxurious Lakeland Studios are employees Florencia Galella, Head Receptionist; Nicola Varvari (Wright), Business Support Manager; Trevor Shannon, Head Chef; Pat Kavanagh, Accounts Manager; Ireland’s leading country singer and adopted Fermanagh local, Nathan Carter; Jacqueline Wright, Finance Director; David Morrison, General Manager; Ciara McKenna, Spa Therapist and Leigh Watson HR Director.

Since 2021, Killyhevlin in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh has doubled its luxury self-catering accommodation, all conveniently located within the picturesque lakeside grounds of the hotel, offering guests a range of short break options. The Woodland Lodges, with private hot tubs, and Lakeside Lodges, are perfect for breaks with family and friends. While the new Lakeland Studios have been designed specifically with couples in mind.

Ireland’s leading country singer and adopted local Nathan Carter, who has been living in Fermanagh for 10 years, joined Killyhevlin Hotel’s Directors Jacqueline Wright, Leigh Watson and team members to officially open the new Lakeland Studios.

The new luxury one-bedroom Studios boast large, front-facing windows to maximise their Lakeland setting, spacious en-suite, an open plan fully equipped high spec kitchen and lounge area, leading onto a private outdoor furnished patio / balcony area. Guests can enjoy ‘hotel perks’ with complimentary use of Killyhevlin Health Club, pamper themselves at Kalm Spa, play a Padel match and enjoy a taste of Killyhevlin with breakfast, light bites, lunch and evening menus. All served with a lake view!

The Killyhevlin Hotel worked with a number of local companies including Elliott York Partnership and Kavanagh Construction, along with BuildWright Modular Homes and Douglas Wallace, to deliver this exciting project in a short timeframe. This has ensured the Studios were open for the busy summer season.

Finance Director Jacqueline Wright, said: “At Killyhevlin Hotel, we are proud to be at the forefront of the local tourism industry and to give people yet another reason to plan a visit to The Fermanagh Lakelands. We are delighted to officially open our stunning new Lakeland Studios just in time for the peak summer season, following a £1.6m investment and opening with a sell-out weekend.

“We are also delighted to report that our forward bookings for the weeks and months ahead are also very positive, with guests taking advantage of our exclusive opening offers.”

Leigh Watson, HR Director, added: “Every detail of the Lakeland Studios has been carefully considered and includes bespoke furniture, modern appliances, porcelain tiles, soothing paint tones inspired by the surrounding lakeside and woodland environments. This creates a modern and luxurious feel with a sense of space, warmth and comfort.

“Each studio has its own private balcony/terrace and is perfect to really make the most of the beautiful Lakeland setting. We look forward to welcoming our guests to ‘Make Memories By The Lakes’ and experience our fabulous Lakeland Studios.”

To book the exclusive opening offers and for more details, go to www.killyhevlin.com or call (028) 6632 3481

Comments

comments