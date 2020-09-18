Life onboard MSC Grandiosa 

We take a look at what life onboard an MSC Cruises ship is like with the new health-and-safety protocols, writes Shauna McCrudden
MSC Cruises have resumed sailing with their ship, the MSC Grandiosa, on the 16th August doing seven-night cruises with embarkations in the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples and Palermo, plus a calling at Valletta, Malta.
But I know everyone wants to feel safe during this crisis, which is why it’s a great time for MSC Cruises to release a video showcasing their new health-and-safety protocols. From the embarkation process to onboard facilities and what is available, the video below shows off why you can relax and enjoy yourself on a cruise.
MSC Cruises are ready to welcome British and Irish guests whenever the guidelines allow. They have been working with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the rest of the cruise industry to ensure that when people are able to sail again, that the ships will be aligned with all regulations and all guests are happy and taken care of.
Visit msccruises.ie for more information
Shauna McCrudden
