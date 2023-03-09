Lights, Camera, Action…..Aer Lingus flies Irish stars to Hollywood!

The airline supported Irish nominees as they took off to Los Angeles yesterday ahead of the Oscars this Sunday

Ready for take off! Pictured are Dearbhla Mescal; and Paul Mescal Snr, parents of actor Paul Mescal (centre) with cabin crew members Emma Ní Chonaill; and Rebecca O’Keeffe at the Aer Lingus Check-in Desk ahead of their star-studded flight EI 069 to Los Angeles. Pic: Naoise Culhane

Several members of the cast and crew from Irish nominated films and their families flew to Los Angeles yesterday, courtesy of Aer Lingus, for the prestigious Oscar awards ceremony, which takes place in Hollywood this Sunday, 12th March.

The passengers include those from nominated films ‘An Cailin Ciúin’ and ‘An Irish Goodbye’, as well as the family of ‘Aftersun’ nominee Paul Mescal.

Aer Lingus rolled out the red carpet in Dublin Airport for the star-studded flight EI069 to Los Angeles. Among those who travelled were the talented Catherine Clinch from ‘An Cailín Ciúin’, alongside her cast members Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Michael O’Sullivan, and Kate Nic Chonaonaigh, and director-producer husband-and-wife team Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí.

Another Irish actor who is hoping to fly home with the coveted gold statue as cabin luggage is Paul Mescal. Aer Lingus had the pleasure of welcoming Paul’s sister Nell, and his mother and father, Dearbhla and Paul, on board as they flew out to support the ‘Aftersun’ actor.

Pearce Cullen, producer from ‘An Irish Goodbye’, also received the star treatment as he boarded the flight to join his colleagues who Aer Lingus supported earlier in the week, including actors James Martin and Seamus O’Hara, and directors/producers Ross White and Tom Berkeley.

Donal Moriarty, Aer Lingus Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said: “Aer Lingus is honoured to be able to extend our hospitality and support to our homegrown talent, as they and their families come together to celebrate this momentous occasion for the Irish film industry.

“Here at Aer Lingus we want to make every journey count and our Oscar nominees are making one of their most important journeys as they travel to LA for this year’s Oscars. Our teams across Aer Lingus went above and beyond to make it an experience to remember.

“We wish our Irish stars the very best of luck and hope to have an award or two flying back with us from LA!”

Aer Lingus offers five weekly flights from Dublin direct to Los Angeles, with the flights increasing to daily for summer. This year, the airline will operate 16 routes from Ireland to North America, including a new direct flight to Cleveland for the first time, and the return of Hartford, Connecticut.

Aer Lingus has over 2.25 million transatlantic seats on sale, making it the airline’s largest-ever North American summer schedule to-date.

For more information and best fares, visit aerlingus.com

