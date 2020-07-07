Inside look at Dublin Airport post-lockdown

As Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan attends a special press trip to the Canary Islands – his first trip abroad post lockdown – he documents his journey
Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan has been invited on a very special press trip to the Canaries by the UNWTO and the Canary Islands. It is the first official trip of the UNWTO and the first press trip post the Covid-19 unlocking to the Canary Islands. Kevin will be documenting his journey over the next few days and reporting on what it’s like to travel abroad now, starting with an insider look into Dublin Airport today. Check out the video above.
