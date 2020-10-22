Looking back on the Irish Travel Industry Golf Society

We take a look through some great moments of previous Irish Travel Industry Golf Society events

Today, Thursday, October 22nd 2020 is the day the Irish Travel Industry Golf Society’s (TIGS) yearly outing would have taken place. Originally scheduled to be held at the Castle Golf Club in Co Dublin, it has been pushed to next year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Golfing Society of The Irish Travel Industry always welcomes new members, as it is open to anybody employed directly in the travel industry. Travel Extra has sponsored this fun golf outing for over 20 years and this is the first year without the event.

“Now in its 25th year, Travel Extra is Ireland’s premier source of travel trade information,” says Maureen Ledwith, Sales Director of Travel Extra. “Sponsoring this event has been our contribution to the social side of the travel trade. And what a social side it is, with the substantial turnout of travel industry golfers and the fantastic celebrations after a long day’s golf! It was fascinating to see how many travel trade golfers are wonderful entertainers too!

“We were very saddened it had to be cancelled in the light of pandemic restrictions. But we hope that both Travel Extra and The Travel Industry Golf Society will be bigger and better in 2021!”

Everyone here at Travel Extra misses all the fun and laughter with the Golf Society but hopefully, we will be back in full swing in 2021.

Check out the below photos remembering some of the good times:

