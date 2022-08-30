Lough Erne Resort announces multi-million-pound upgrade

The investment will involve refreshing the resort’s interior styling, reflecting the natural assets of the resort’s 600-acre private peninsula, reports Clodagh Dooley
Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, has announced a multi-million-pound upgrade programme to reinforce its credentials as a unique ‘world apart’ leisure destination.
Refreshed interior styling will reflect the natural assets of the resort’s 600-acre private peninsula and harmonise with the water, wild countryside, and landscaped grounds that envelope its luxury accommodation.
The work is the second phase of a long-term investment commitment that will represent a greater focus on guest wellbeing and mindfulness.
Lough Erne Resort first opened in 2007 and features two championship golf courses, as well as a renowned Thai Spa and three restaurants. It will be Lough Erne Resort’s largest capital injection since it came under the management of US-based TRU Hotels and Resorts in 2015. The resort will begin with the creation of a new wedding pavilion in October.
The news of the long-planned investment comes just weeks after the PGA EuroPro Tour announced that its Tour Finale will be taking place at Lough Erne Resort from 19-21 October 2022 with some of the world’s top names playing the Faldo Course, designed by six-time major championship winner and Ryder Cup icon, Sir Nick Faldo.
Joanne Walsh, General Manager at the resort, said: “Lough Erne Resort is an incredible property. This investment will see the Resort transformed. Our old-world interiors are set for a makeover that aligns with the beauty of our countryside setting and the pursuits which we offer on Lough Erne.”
Lough Erne Resort Marketing Director, Jonathan Gallagher added: “We are set to elevate the Lough Erne Resort brand and interiors in a way that connects the physical to the experiential. Our people and place will be revitalised to create a luxury destination that connects mind, body and soul in the countryside.”
Visit lougherneresort.com
Clodagh Dooley
Latest posts by Clodagh Dooley (see all)
- Lough Erne Resort announces multi-million-pound upgrade - August 30, 2022
- Dublin Chamber celebrates launch of Dublin Airport’s North Runway - August 24, 2022
- Travel Extra’s top deals of the week - August 19, 2022
- Shannon Airport expands airport security team - August 16, 2022
- MSC Cruises’ fleet achieves ISO 21070:2017 certification for marine environmental protection - August 11, 2022