Lufthansa Group plans to resume flight services from Ireland by mid-June

Lufthansa Group Airlines will resume services from the UK and Ireland on June 15th, with 115 weekly frequencies in total; 11 of which are departing from Dublin, writes Clodagh Dooley

If there’s one thing I miss during this crisis, it’s that feeling of excitement I usually get in the lead up to a trip. Nothing beats sitting in the airport with a G&T, waiting to board a flight to a new destination.

As a travel writer, I had some trips planned that unfortunately had to be cancelled, but I look forward to the day I get to make that journey to the airport again. And any news I hear about resumed flights is like music to my ears! This is why I was happy to hear the Lufthansa Group Airlines will resume services from major UK and Ireland ports on June 15th.

In response to the growing interest of customers in air travel, as travel restrictions are gradually relaxed and lifted in many European countries, the group has announced eight new routes from five hubs across the UK and Ireland, in addition to an increase in frequencies from both London Heathrow and Dublin. The significantly expanded June schedule completes the group’s aim to reinstate services to 130 destinations by the end of the month.

Andreas Köster, Senior Director Sales UK, Ireland, and Iceland for the Lufthansa Group carriers, says, “By resuming a part of our schedule in June, the Lufthansa Group is building up mobility by connecting the UK and Ireland again to our worldwide network. This is an important contribution to support the restart of industry and commerce, but also the tourism sector – both essential for the UK and Irish economy. People want to and can travel again, whether on holiday or for business reasons.”

Some of the new routes include Dublin to Geneva (SWISS) and London-Heathrow to Munich (Lufthansa), while there are increased frequencies on flights from Dublin to Zurich (SWISS).

With 2,000 weekly connections to more than 130 destinations worldwide, the variety of travel opportunities available to all Lufthansa Group travellers will be greatly extended with immediate effect, subject to any travel restrictions. In addition, 34 long-haul destinations are now also available again in the Lufthansa Group airlines’ flight schedules. In total, the airlines now offer around 112 weekly connections to destinations outside Europe. The flight schedules of the Lufthansa Group’s airlines are closely coordinated, enabling reliable connectivity to European and intercontinental destinations via the hubs.

When planning a trip, customers should take into consideration countries’ individual entry and quarantine regulations. Throughout the entire journey, restrictions may apply due to stricter hygiene and security regulations. For example, longer waiting times at airport security checkpoints.

The catering services onboard will remain restricted until further notice and passengers are still required to wear a face mask onboard the aircraft and throughout the entire journey.

I think it’s time to start planning again!

All destinations can be booked on lufthansa.com or on the websites of the respective Group carriers.

Follow Lufthansa on Twitter for updates: @lufthansaNews

Comments

comments