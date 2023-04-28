Luxury American travel agents check out Ireland

Tourism Ireland is showcasing Ireland’s luxury tourism to top US travel agents this week, writes Shauna McCrudden

10 travel agents from the US, all specialising in luxury holidays, are visiting Ireland this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and The Calliope Collective (a sales representation service for independent luxury hotels). Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.

They are here to experience some of Ireland’s top luxury hotels, including Dylan Hotel, The K Club, The Europe Hotel & Resort and Dromoland Castle.

The aim of the visit is to showcase the country’s superb luxury tourism offering, so that when the travel agents return to the US, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here. As well as the luxury hotels, the action-packed itinerary also includes EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Windmill Lane Recording Studios, a walking tour of Dublin, K Golf World, the Cliffs of Moher, and The Burren Perfumery.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said, “We’re delighted these travel agents took time out of their busy schedules to come and experience our luxury tourism offering – including our boutique hotels and luxury resorts – and see for themselves what Ireland has to offer their clients.”

The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, Ireland welcomed 11.3 million overseas visitors to the island of Ireland, delivering revenue of over €5.9 billion. 1.7 million of these were American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion to the economy.

“Our aim is that when the travel agents return home, they will be more knowledgeable and enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland.”

