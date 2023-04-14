Luxury Naas Hotel Earns 4-Star Rating

Lawlor’s of Naas has been awarded a 4-Star rating for outstanding service after their multi-million euro refurbishment, writes Shauna McCrudden

Shona Conroy Tivnan, Aine Dalton, Brenda Orlans, Philip Connaughton, Colette Fitzpatrick, Colleen O’Driscoll, Stephen Beggs, Fiona Walsh, Gosia Oleksiewicz, Rose Kennedy, Ronny Wolf, Danute Sakiniene, Barry Hand, Dee Nix, Liam Corr, Gisele Mansfield, Hakeem Lawal

A 4-Star rating has been awarded to Lawlor’s of Naas. The prestigious award signifies the exceptional quality of the hotel and its outstanding service, setting it apart from the rest.

According to the Ireland’s Official Travel Guide, a 4-Star hotel includes “contemporary hotels and period houses to the highest standards with all modern comforts. Accommodation is luxurious, with suites and half-suites available. These hotels also house restaurants that dish out excellent food and service.”

Lawlor’s of Naas, which has been operating for 110 years, has been recognised for its exceptional performance in the hospitality industry. Renowned for its luxurious amenities and first-class services, it is a preferred choice for visitors seeking comfort and relaxation from both home and abroad.

CEO of Lawlor’s, Dee Nix said, “We are extremely proud of this recognition and the hard work that our team has put in to achieve this milestone. This award reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience, and we are thrilled to receive such high praise from our customers and industry experts.”

The 4-Star rating comes after a multi-million euro refurbishment to the hotel. A new extension, that more than doubles the size of the building, has just opened. There are 138 bedrooms in total, along with a beautifully restored wood-panelled 19th-century courtroom on the fourth floor which is a unique amphitheatre-style syndicate room. It is simultaneously once classic and quirky and can be used for classroom-style meetings or themed events.

There is also a 100-year-old Ballroom which can hold 550 people and a conference room for 350. The ballroom offers scope for large conferences and events in a town-centre hotel that is well connected to motorways and Dublin Airport. This uniquely configured room comes with a custom-built adjoining conservatory and private garden.

The hotel also features an elegant new Lobby and guests can enjoy a cocktail and a bite in the newly-refurbished Vi’s Restaurant and bar. The custom-made iconic dining bar in Vi’s Restaurant, named after the famed Violette Lawlor, is a landmark centrepiece of the hotel. Executive Chef Ronny Wolf uses high-quality Irish ingredients that combine the tastes and flavours of land and sea with locally sourced ingredients for Vi’s lunch and dinner menus.

Other facilities include an underground car park, and future plans for the property include a rooftop restaurant overlooking Naas town centre.

The rating is a testament to the hotel’s high standards and exceptional services, which have exceeded the expectations of guests. It is on track to put Naas on the map as Ireland’s premium venue for weddings, conferences, events, and leisure stays.

Dee Nix adds, “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every guest who walks through our doors feels welcome and comfortable. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work, and we are grateful for the recognition.”

For more information and to book, visit lawlors.ie

