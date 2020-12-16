Making up for lost time: Holiday ideas for 2021

With so many travel plans thwarted in 2020, it’s time to start looking for holiday ideas for 2021, writes Shauna McCrudden

With the new vaccine about to be rolled out worldwide, it’s finally time for some optimism for 2021! And that’s especially the case with travel. With holidays cancelled and trips postponed, 2020 was not the start to the roaring 20s we wanted. But next year is finally the time to make some memories.

My last trip (just in February of this year!) was to the south of America, Florida. The culture, the people and food were just incredible and I can’t wait to return to visit even more of the Southern States at my own pace. That’s why I was thrilled to see a holiday package to discover the culture, Southern cuisine and hospitality of Alabama and the Deep South by taking the long-awaited RV (recreational vehicle) road trip I’ve always dreamed of.

One of the great joys of an RV holiday is that you really can have the freedom of the open road and can come and go as you please, stopping for as long or as short a time as you like in each location.

Discover a huge variety of experiences in Alabama, all from the comforts of your home on wheels. After a restful night in Nashville, pick up your Cruise America RV and head South to the sounds of Muscle Shoals, the hit recording Capital of the World.

In between, there is the inspiring Civil Rights Trail that leads you to Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery, with a detour to visit the Courthouse of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ in Monroeville, before arriving at the cultural melting pot of the city of Mobile and the white, sandy beaches of Gulf Shores.

Explore the great outdoors at Lookout Mountain Parkway, America’s most colourful 100-mile scenic drive with waterfalls, canyons, scenic brow vistas, unique towns and villages and national parks along the way. This is a must for any Irish visitor! Stop and shop at Unclaimed Baggage, the nation’s only retailer of lost luggage in Scottsboro. Head towards the high-tech Rocket City of Huntsville to visit the US Space & Rocket Center and uncover its part in the race to the moon, before dropping your home on wheels in Nashville.

Stop and enjoy the Southern hospitality that awaits you on your road trip, along with the BBQ’s washed down by bottomless iced tea. Each meal is a celebration, each town has a story to tell, and each stop is unique.

You can discover all of this with Platinum Travel, who have a 14-night RV package with Cruise America to Alabama from €1,259 per person, based on four people sharing. This includes return flights from Dublin to Nashville/New Orleans to Dublin, one night in Nashville on arrival and *13 nights C30 RV rental, including motor insurance, unlimited mileage, vehicle kit and personal kits.

*Note: a one-way fee may apply locally for picking up RV in one city and dropping off in another.

For more information, visit alabama.travel and platinumtravel.ie/holidays/fly-drive-holidays/alabama-rv.html or call +353 1853 5000

