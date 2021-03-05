Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation announces new tourism developments for 2021

For travellers planning ahead for when international travel resumes, MMPRC has announced several new developments taking place this year, reports Clodagh Dooley

I’m dreaming of a holiday in the Maldives! And after hearing Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) announce the news that there will be new tourism developments in the destination this year, it has left me even more eager to travel!

These developments include the launch of the world’s first ‘Maldives Border Miles’ loyalty programme, allowing travellers to collect and earn points when visiting the destination.

Aimed at promoting tourism and encouraging repeat travel to the Indian Ocean destination, ‘Maldives Border Miles’ enables tourists enrolled on the programme to collect points and earn rewards. Points will be given based on the duration of stay and for visits celebrating special occasions, as well as for travel during local holidays in the Maldives. The frequency of visits and aspects, such as organising activities or excursions with ‘Maldives Border Miles’ partners, will also help travellers add to their collection of points.

Members of the programme will receive benefits based on their Tier status – of which there are three, Aida (Bronze Tier), Antara (Silver Tier) and Abaarana (Gold Tier) – which increase in value as members progress up the programme. More information on the ‘Maldives Border Miles’ loyalty programme is available on bordermiles.mv.

Kandima Maldives’ New Skydiving Programme

Another new development is a new skydiving programme at Kandima Maldives. Daring holidaymakers can join an experienced instructor 12,000ft in the air before parachuting over the Indian Ocean. During the free fall, adventure enthusiasts will reach speeds of up to 200km/hr and can enjoy panoramic 360-degree views of the archipelago nation, before landing safely in Kandima Maldives. For further details, visit kandima.com.

New Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands resort is also set to open on 1st June 2021, beckoning travellers with immersive experiences centred around Maldivian culture and traditions. Holidaymakers to the island will be greeted by the sounds of a Sangu horn, traditionally blown to announce a special arrival or news in island communities. Come evening, guests can enjoy BoduBeru performances, an indigenous form of dance to the beat of drums, at the resort’s Eau Bar.

The immersion into local culture also extends through to the resort’s dining experiences. The culinary team is committed to providing guests with the freshest catch from local fishermen, whilst vegetables and herbs are homegrown in the resort’s organic garden. Guests of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands can also explore The Marina at Fari Islands, built around the vibrant Fari Beach Club, high-end boutiques, a selection of upscale restaurants, an art studio, and Fari Lagoon Coral Adoption & Marine Biology Center.

This archipelago allows travellers to experience a balance of cosmopolitan and private island life never before seen in the region. Visit ritzcarlton.com to find out more.

I don’t know about you, but I have the urge to book the next flight to the Maldives (once it’s safe to travel again, of course!).

For further information on the Maldives, visit visitmaldives.com

