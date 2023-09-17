Trending
Man arrested after stabbing incident outside Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport

Gardaí & emergency services attended a public order incident outside Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin. A male was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for injuries. A male (40s) has been arrested and detained at a Garda station in the north Dublin area.

