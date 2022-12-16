Martin Penrose to join TUI Ireland as new Trade Relations Executive

TUI Ireland are delighted to announce that Martin Penrose will join its Marketing and Trade Relations team in the New Year in the role of Trade Relations Executive, reports Shauna McCrudden

Martin Penrose

Martin Penrose is well-known amongst the Irish travel trade, through the variety of roles he has held across multiple companies, most recently with Emirates Holidays.

With TUI, Martin will support David Smith, Trade Relations Manager in the distribution requirements of TUI, Crystal Ski and Marella Cruises in Ireland primarily through third-party and TUI retail channels.

Speaking about Martin’s appointment Charlotte Brenner, Marketing Manager, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Martin to TUI and specifically to become part of our B2C and B2B Marketing and Trade Relations team.

“Through his previous experience working closely with the Irish Travel Trade, Martin brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. I have no doubt that he will be an asset to the business and support to David Smith as we gear up for a busy 2023 of travel.”

Comments

comments