Meeting old friends at the Travel Trade Shows

Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan talks about the friends and colleagues he met at the sixth official Travel Trade Shows last week

Maureen Ledwith and Edmund Hourican with Kevin

Last week, I was excited to attend the Irish Travel Trade Shows at The Imperial Hotel, Cork, and Gresham Hotel, Dublin. I bumped into Maureen Ledwith and Edmund Hourican of Business Exhibitions Ltd at the Dublin show, who organised the successful exhibitions on behalf of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA). They summed up best what everyone was feeling. “The feedback is fantastic and we are delighted that so many from the travel trade attended. It is so good to be back and see so many familiar faces!”

And the smiles continued as I sat down at the many stands and reacquainted myself with many friends and colleagues not seen since before lockdown.

I had a fascinating chat with the gents from Egyptair Airlines and the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board. They are very keen to welcome Irish visitors to their mystical land.

I also met Tryphavana Cross, Sales & Marketing and PR Director for NYC & Company. She told me of the continuing love affair between Irish holidaymakers and the Big Apple, adding that their ​​President and CEO Fred Dixon is coming over to Dublin next month – an opportunity I won’t miss!

And the list goes on. Qatar Tourism is developing some very exciting golf and culture packages outside of the World Cup. The Spanish Tourism Board was there in strength, rightly so, given the number of Irish who travel there each year. As was Visit Portugal. And with my two young grandkids Kuba and Maya in mind, I had interesting exchanges with Universal Parks & Resorts, and The Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition!

All-in-all, a fantastic experience and it got me longing for the Holiday World Show, scheduled for January 2023. We will keep you all posted on Travel Extra!



For more information on the Holiday World Show, see holidayworldshow.com

Comments

comments