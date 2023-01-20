Member finalists announced for Irish Travel Industry Awards

The overall winners will then be announced and presented with their awards at a ceremony in the Round Room of the Mansion House, Dublin next Thursday 26th January, reports Clodagh Dooley

The Irish Travel Industry Awards in association with MSC Cruises will be attended by 500 travel agents, suppliers and travel professionals. Eoghan Corry, journalist and expert on all things travel will entertain attendees as the MC for the night.

The Irish Travel Industry Awards give the opportunity for leading travel professionals in the Irish Travel Industry to be honoured and recognised.

The member finalists have been drawn from Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) member travel agents who have excelled in their given category over the previous 12 months.

Irish Travel Industry Awards 2023 ITAA Member Finalists are:

ITAA Corporate Travel Agency of the year award

· Club Travel – Dublin

· Hannon Travel – Meath

· The Travel Broker – Dublin

ITAA Travel Agency of the year award (over 10 employees)

· Cassidy Travel – Dublin

· Click&Go – Dublin

· Best4Travel – Meath

ITAA Travel Agency of the year (under 10 employees)

· Travel Escapes – Dublin

· Platinum Travel – Dublin

· Killiney Travel – Dublin

Speaking about the awards, Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said “The ITAA is really looking forward to celebrating the hard work of the leading agents in the industry. The nominated finalists truly deserve recognition and praise for their comeback after the pandemic.

“It has not been an easy three years and I want to congratulate every nominee and wish them the best of luck next week.”

The event is organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited with headline sponsor MSC Cruises and is supported by Travel Centres and Worldchoice.

Award categories are sponsored by MSC Cruises, Dublin Airport, Germany Tourist Office, Spanish Tourist Office, Shannon Airport, Princess Cruises, Cork Airport, APT TravelMarvel, McCarthy Insurance Group, Hertz, Royal Caribbean International and Emirates. The event is also sponsored by Mediahuis.

For more information on the awards event, see www.irishtravelindustryawards.com

