Minister Martin approves over €170k in funding for local and regional museums

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Minister Catherine Martin, has announced a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country. Total funding of €174,434 is being made available under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2023.

Projects funded under this Scheme seek to enhance the cultural offering of museums, encourage greater access to museums, and promote the use of museums as tourism resources in their locality or region.

16 projects are benefitting this year, including the Limerick Museum for Postcards from Limerick exhibition and the Little Museum of Dublin for the Bridges of Dublin exhibition.

Minister Martin said, “Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for accessing culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country. I am very pleased to be able to support their renewal and development through the Regional Museum Exhibition Scheme.

“Funding provided under this scheme allows local and regional bodies to continue to enhance their exhibitions, which improves the cultural offering for their communities and visitors.

“The funding provided under this scheme over the years has allowed these cultural bodies to continue to enhance the presentation of their exhibitions and improve the cultural offering to the communities they serve.”

See below the full list of successful projects:

Applicants County Project Description Funding Awarded Cork Butter Museum CLG Cork Butter Museum Exhibition Cases to display a butter-related work by German artist Joseph Beuys and the museum’s existing bog butter. €3,000 Deaf Heritage Centre Ireland Dublin Completion of the cataloguing of the Deaf Heritage Centre’s archive with the aim of preserving and safeguarding the history of the deaf community in Ireland. €4,705 Donegal County Museum Donegal The Workhouses of County Donegal. An exhibition that aims to increase awareness of the role played by the workhouse system in the story of Donegal by exploring human stories found in the workhouse records. €11,250 Galway City Museum Galway ‘Medieval Galway: Silver and Stone’ Display cases for the Galway Sword and Mace. A new exhibition that will focus on the craftsmanship of the time, with a display of silver and stone artefacts associated with the medieval town. €13,875 Kerry Writers’ Museum (Kerry Cultural & Literary Centre CLG) Kerry The Bolex Boys of North Kerry. An exhibition celebrating the work of two filmmakers from North Kerry – John Lynch and Michael Mulcahy. The aim is to profile the role of community filmmaking in storytelling using a little-known archive of national importance. €12,130 Limerick Museum Limerick ‘Postcards from Limerick’. An exhibition celebrating the 1,100th anniversary of Limerick city that explores Limerick’s development via a collection of some 4,000 postcards. €10,200 Marsh’s Library Dublin Gutenberg’s Cradle An exhibition of incunables from the library’s collection. Many of the incunables in Marsh’s Library have fine woodcut illustrations, hand-coloured initial letters, rich bindings, or intriguing handwritten notes by early owners and readers. €9,115 Monaghan County Museum Monaghan Bordering Realities Exhibition cases for a new long-term multi-themed exhibition with a focus on facilitating a dialogue between the disparate communities in Monaghan. €15,000 National Print Museum Dublin Interpretation Improvements and Innovations to the main exhibition to enhance and expand the interactive, hands-on visitor experience. This includes proofing presses for visitors to use. €14,659 Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral Cork William Burges Archive Cataloguing Scoping Study aimed at assessing the archive of William Burges, architect of Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral. The project aims to record the archive with a view to storage, consolidation and eventual display to the public. €11,000 Strokestown Park and National Famine Museum, an Irish Heritage Trust Property Roscommon Food, Feasts and Footmen: The Gallery Kitchen at Strokestown Park House. A new exhibition of the only surviving 18th Century gallery kitchen in Ireland. It will show the foods prepared for and served to the gentry, and will explore the work carried out by the kitchen staff, illustrating a life in service. €15,000 The Hunt Museum Limerick ‘Night’s candles are burnt out’: Climate, Culture, Change & Community. An exhibition that aims to use the power of art and culture to engage people emotionally with the existential threat of climate change to encourage behavioural change. €15,000 The Model, Home of the Niland Collection Sligo Last of the Visioners. An exhibition that considers how early 20th Century representations of Ireland have come to shape our National and diasporic consciousness. Key Romantic works will be exhibited against contemporary African American, Indigenous and migrant points of view. €12,000 Thomas MacDonagh Museum Tipperary Thomas MacDonagh Exhibition Enhancement Project. A new exhibition showcasing a large selection of objects relating to each member of the MacDonagh family. The exhibition aims to deliver the MacDonagh story to a wider audience. €15,000 The Little Museum of Dublin Dublin Bridges of Dublin. An exhibition built around a large illustrated map of the river Liffey by Dublin-based artist Fergal McCarthy. The exhibition aims to tell the story of the river in a fun and accessible way. €5,500 Waterford Treasures Museums in the Viking Triangle Waterford Pandering to the Privilege/Sugar & Shame – Freedom and Slavery exhibition in Waterford Treasures. An exhibition that aims to engage people with Ireland’s complex relationship with slavery, freedom and privilege in the 18th and 19th Centuries. €7,000 Total €174,434

