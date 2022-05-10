Minister O’Donovan announces reopening of Sceilg Mhichíl for 2022 season

Trending
The popular attraction will reopen to the public on 14th May, reports Clodagh Dooley

Skellig Michael, Co. Kerry, Ireland

Mr Patrick O’Donovan T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), has announced that Sceilg Mhichíl will reopen to public visitors on Saturday, 14th May 2022. 

The OPW’s work crews are currently on-site finalising preparatory health and safety works in advance of the opening. The reopening date is, of course, subject to weather conditions remaining favourable and intending visitors are advised to consult gov.ie/opw for updates ahead of planning their visit.

Making the announcement today, Minister O’Donovan said: “I am very pleased to be able to share this much-anticipated good news with holidaymakers eager to visit Sceilg Mhichíl this summer and with the local rural communities who rely on tourism to the island. 

“I was privileged to visit this unique UNESCO World Heritage Site last year to view the ongoing conservation works at the upper and lower lighthouse and the development of visitor facilities on the island, which will continue throughout the season. 

“These works will preserve the island’s fragile cultural heritage and will help us to protect, conserve and promote an appreciation of the early monastic site and its breath-taking natural setting for present and future generations.”

