Most packages for world cup quarters and semis already sold out

Most packages for the rugby world cup quarters and semis in Paris are already sold out. Packages of €2850 for the semi-final and €3750 have been selling fast over the weekend as the permutaions for the final stages of the tournament emerge.

Paddy Baird’s Killester Travel is the official rugby partner for the world cup and the quarter-final packages have sold out with a wait list in place. Two and three-night packages from David Slattery’s Stein Travel include tickets to both semi-final matches.

Ryanair has added eight additional flights to and from Paris providing 1,500 extra seats for the Ireland v Scotland match on 7th Oct and for the Quarter Finals on 14th Oct.

Separately, it has emerged that a fraudulent email is circulating, falsely claiming to be from Killester Travel. The scam suggests that recipients have won a trip to the Rugby World Cup France 2023. “Please be advised that these emails are not from Killester Travel, and they are an attempt to deceive individuals,” a notice on the Killester Travel website says.

