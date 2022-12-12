MSC Cruises announced as headline sponsor for the 2023 Irish Travel Industry Awards

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is delighted to announce MSC Cruises as the headline sponsor for the 2023 Irish Travel Industry Awards, reports Clodagh Dooley

Pictured at the announcement (l-r) – Pat Dawson, ITAA CEO; Erica Oglesby -Regional Sales Manager, MSC Cruises Ireland; Maureen Ledwith, Awards organiser; and Suzanne Rowe – Head of Sales, MSC Cruises Ireland.

The Irish travel trade is eagerly awaiting the 2023 Irish Travel Industry Awards, which has not been held since 2020.

Celebrating excellence among travel professionals and providers in Ireland, the distinguished awards offer suppliers and ITAA members the opportunity to boost their profile and reputation.

The Gala Banquet will be held in the Round Room at The Mansion House on Thursday, January 26th 2023. Travel journalist Eoghan Corry will MC the event. And the ITAA is also delighted to have MSC Cruises as the headline sponsor for the awards event.

The Supplier Awards feature a number of categories spanning all areas of the travel industry including air travel, tour operators, cruise lines, agency, tour operators, industry service providers, trade relations and destinations. The ITAA Member Awards highlight the excellent contribution that ITAA travel agents and their staff make to travel distribution in Ireland.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, commented, “We are really looking forward to the awards. We haven’t had the opportunity to honour the hard work done by ITAA members and suppliers to keep the industry afloat during the pandemic.

“It is important that our appreciation is shown and nominees are valued. We have missed the awards. They are a highlight in the industry’s calendar for travel agents and suppliers alike.”

And with MSC now confirmed as the sponsor of the awards, Pat says, “We have always admired MSC and we are thrilled that they are the title sponsor again. We look forward to working with them on the big return of the awards. As MC, we are thrilled that Eoghan Corry has agreed to act in this role. No one knows the travel industry better.”

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, says, “We are delighted to be sponsoring these prestigious awards that honour excellence in our industry. We thoroughly enjoyed partnering with the ITAA for the 2019 Irish Travel Industry Awards and we are excited to unveil our plans for 2023.”

The awards are an initiative of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) and are organised on their behalf by Business Exhibitions Limited.

To find out more, click here

Voting opens: Monday 12th December, 2022. Check out the award categories below:

Excellence in Air Travel Category – Sponsored by Dublin Airport

Airline of the Year – Ireland to Europe

Airline of the Year – Ireland Direct to North America

Airline of the Year – Best Long-Haul Airline originating from Ireland

Airline of the Year – Best Business Class

Excellence in Cruise Category – Sponsored by German National Tourist Office

Mainstream Cruise Line of the Year

Premium Cruise Line of the Year

Ultra-Luxury Cruise Line of the Year

River Cruise Line of the Year

Tour Operator Award Category – Sponsored by Hertz

European Tour Operator of the Year

Long-haul Tour Operator of the Year

Ski Tour Operator of the Year

Best Irish Owned Operator of the Year

Industry Service Provider Category

Technology Provider of the Year

Car Hire Provider of the Year

Travel Insurance Provider of the Year

Tourist Board of the Year

Accommodation Provider of the Year

Destinations Category

Best Winter Destination

Best Summer Destination

Best Worldwide City Destination

Best Worldwide Theme Park

Excellence in Trade Relations

Cruise Trade Team of the Year

Airline Trade Team of the Year

Travel Trade Team of the Year

ITAA MEMBER AWARDS CATEGORY – Sponsored by Shannon Airport

Travel Agency of the Year (less than10 employees)

Travel Agency of the Year (more than10 employees)

Corporate Travel Agency of the Year

ITAA PEOPLE AWARDS CATEGORY

A Rising Star Award

A Shining Star award

Behind the scenes Champion – accounts/marketing/admin

SPECIAL AWARDS

Contribution to Travel Industry Award/Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Cork Airport

